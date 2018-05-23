

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Saputo Inc. says it plans to purchase an Ontario dairy company for $100 million.

Shepherd Gourmet Dairy employs about 90 people at its lone facility in St. Marys, Ont.

Montreal-based Saputo says the purchase price will be paid in cash and available credit.

Shepherd Gourmet makes a variety of specialty cheeses, yogurt, as well as Skyr Icelandic-style yogurt in Canada.

The company logged revenues of about $57 million in the year ending April 30.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in June.