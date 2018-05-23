Saputo to purchase Ontario dairy company for $100 million
A Saputo sign is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Laval, Quebec, Tuesday, August 2, 2016. Saputo Inc. Financial Results for Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 11:13PM EDT
MONTREAL - Saputo Inc. says it plans to purchase an Ontario dairy company for $100 million.
Shepherd Gourmet Dairy employs about 90 people at its lone facility in St. Marys, Ont.
Montreal-based Saputo says the purchase price will be paid in cash and available credit.
Shepherd Gourmet makes a variety of specialty cheeses, yogurt, as well as Skyr Icelandic-style yogurt in Canada.
The company logged revenues of about $57 million in the year ending April 30.
The transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to close in June.