

The Canadian Press





Flags at provincial government buildings in Saskatchewan are at half-mast as the manhunt continues for two suspects in a stabbing rampage on a First Nation and in a nearby village that left 10 people dead and 15 others injured.

The attacks took place at 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, with police getting the first reports on the First Nation before 6 a.m. Sunday.

A dangerous persons alert remains in effect from Alberta to Manitoba for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Damien Sanderson is described as five-feet-seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds. Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue with licence plate 119 MPI, although police have said it is possible they have switched vehicles.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted his condolences Sunday to the family and friends of the victims, with his office later saying flags at provincial government buildings will be lowered to half-mast one day for each person killed.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks,” adding all Canadians offer their support as they mourn with the people of Saskatchewan and “everyone affected by this tragic violence.”

Although RCMP did not release details about a motive, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said in a news release that drugs were a possibility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.