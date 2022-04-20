

The Canadian Press





GEORGE GORDON FIRST NATION, SASK. - A Saskatchewan First Nation says 14 possible burials have been found at the site of a former residential school north of Regina.

Chief Byron Bitternose of the George Gordon First Nation says the findings follow months of work with ground-penetrating radar.

The George Gordon Indian Residential School was first established by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1888 and operated until 1996, making it one of the longest-running residential schools in the country.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a record of 49 student deaths there.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report called the George Gordon school one of the worst run in the entire residential school system.

More coming ...