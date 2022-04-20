Saskatchewan First Nation says 14 burials at former residential school
The George Gordon Indian Residential School, shown in a 1946 photo, ran from 1888 to 1996 and was established by the Anglican Church of Canada. It became known for physical and sexual abuse. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report called it one of the “worst-run schools in the entire residential school system.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, Algoma University
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022 5:29PM EDT
GEORGE GORDON FIRST NATION, SASK. - A Saskatchewan First Nation says 14 possible burials have been found at the site of a former residential school north of Regina.
Chief Byron Bitternose of the George Gordon First Nation says the findings follow months of work with ground-penetrating radar.
The George Gordon Indian Residential School was first established by the Anglican Church of Canada in 1888 and operated until 1996, making it one of the longest-running residential schools in the country.
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has a record of 49 student deaths there.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's final report called the George Gordon school one of the worst run in the entire residential school system.
