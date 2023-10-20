

The Canadian Press





A controversial bill on the use of pronouns in schools has received final approval in the Saskatchewan legislature.

The new law will prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without receiving parental consent.

It uses the notwithstanding clause to override sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Saskatchewan's Human Rights Code.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says he expects all school divisions to abide by the legislation.

The Opposition New Democrats opposed the bill, saying it strips rights from vulnerable people.

The Saskatchewan Party government has said the new law respects parents' rights and reflects policies already in place at many school divisions.

