

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government is suspending all pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 classes indefinitely over concerns about COVID-19.

The government says the shutdown is to take effect Friday.

It says classes will wind down over the next few days, but "parents who are able to keep children home should do so immediately."

The province says it made the decision to give advance notice, so that parents with limited child-care options have a window to plan.

Daycares located at schools will also close, but stand-alone licensed daycare facilities can remain open.

The province says there's no evidence that the novel coronavirus is spreading through sustained community transmission, but suspending classes is being done as a preventive measure.

Saskatchewan is also extending its ban on large gatherings of 250 people or more to places of worship.

The Ministry of Health has so far announced six cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Scott Moe and the province's chief medical health officer are expected to speak to the new measures later this morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020