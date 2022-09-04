

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued a provincewide alert on Sunday, saying two suspects are on the loose after multiple stabbings in locations including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.

Melfort RCMP say there are early indications that victims are being attacked “randomly,” but they have not shared details about how many victims there may be or what condition they are in.

Police first put out the dangerous persons alert just after 7 a.m., instructing people in the Melfort area to seek shelter and avoid leaving their homes.

Police are searching for Damien Sanderson, described as 5'7“ and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson, 6'1” and 200 pounds, who both have black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP says the pair may be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI.

Police are asking people to call 911 if they see anything suspicious and requesting that no one share the locations of officers publicly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The suspect image in this story has been updated to reflect the corrected image released by the RCMP.