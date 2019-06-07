

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders says that there is a plan in place to manage the crowds in the event that the Raptors win an NBA championship.

Thousands of fans have descended on Jurassic Park outside the Scotiabank Arena throughout the NBA Finals, prompting police to put in place a number of road closures to help disperse the crowds after the games.

So far the celebrations after Raptors wins have been mostly peaceful, though fans have routinely blocked traffic on Front Street and have been seen climbing on vehicles in the area.

In an interview with CP24 on Friday morning, Saunders said that police do have a plan should the Raptors defeat the Golden State Warriors to win their first title and are confident that any potential victory celebration would be kept peaceful.

The Raptors, of course, only lead the series two games to one and have a lot of work to do if they want to finish off the back-to-back champion Warriors.

“We do have a plan and our plan is always to make it an entertainment and sporting event rather than a security event, however we have the ability to transition over and can do that if necessary,” Saunders said. “What is great about the city is the vast majority of citizens who are here are fun-loving and just want to celebrate the moment properly and when you add that with our officers – our men and women are doing a fantastic job – you have a great event.”

Saunders said that there is a “slim chance” that reinforcements would be needed in the wake of a Raptors final victory as the necessary resources should be in place.

He said that police are of course prepared to make arrests in the event that any celebrations get out of hand but prefer not to go down the road.

“A lot of these things play out by themselves. It is like the drunk uncle at the wedding. The crowd generally does look after the drunk uncles that are out there however with those ones who are a little bit too aggressive we come in and close the deal,” he said.