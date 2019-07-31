

Chris Fox , CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders is expected to weigh in on the feasibility of establishing a task force related to security and public safety at places of worship as the Toronto Police Services board holds its monthly meeting this afternoon.

In May, city council voted in favour of asking the Toronto Police Service to look into the feasibility of establishing a special task force to “examine issues related to security and public safety in places of worship” as well as the creation of “a security plan for the City of Toronto’s places of worship.”

The motion was passed in the wake of several high profile acts of violence at places of worship around the world, including a mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand in Mach that left 51 people dead and dozens of others injured and a series of suicide bombings at a number of churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that resulted in the deaths of more than 250 people.

At today’s meeting of the TPS board, Saunders is expected to provide the board with information about the approach that is currently in place with regards to security issues at places of worship and comment on whether a task force “would enhance the current approach.”

His report will then be forwarded to the city’s executive committee for further consideration.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Toronto police headquarters on College Street.