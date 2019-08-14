

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Chief Mark Saunders will be speaking with reporters this morning to explain how he plans to use millions of dollars committed by various levels of government to combat gun violence in the city.

All three levels of government have pledged funds to try to stem the gunfire amid a summer that has seen a high number of shootings.

On Monday the city announced $4.5 million, secured through a partnership between the federal, provincial and municipal governments, "to help fund immediate efforts to address the current violence."

Saunders said Monday that police have a "comprehensive plan" to tackle the issue and added that most gun violence in Toronto is directly connected to street gang activity.

Over the civic holiday long weekend alone, 17 people were shot in 14 separate incidents. In one incident, four people were shot inside a nightclub. Other incidents of gunfire have been reported this summer near schools, playgrounds and other public spaces.

Saunders will be speaking at Toronto Police Headquarters downtown at 10:30 a.m.

CP24 will carry the news conference live.