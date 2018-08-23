

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders will provide members of the police services board with an update this afternoon on “ongoing efforts” the force is taking to prepare for the legalization of marijuana.

The drug is set to become legal on Oct. 17, creating some concerns over a rise in drug-impaired driving and other offences.

In advance of the legalization of the drug, the federal government pledged $161 million to the provinces to help with related costs, such as training for frontline officers and raising public awareness over the dangers of driving while under the influence of marijuana.

At today’s TPS board meeting, Saunders is set to discuss both the “occupational implications of cannabis legalization and ongoing efforts by the service to prepare for the enforcement issues associated with cannabis legalization.”

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Toronto Police Service headquarters on College Street.