A driver is shaken up but unhurt after a saw blade fell off a passing vehicle and into the front of her car in Caledon, Ont.

It happened at around 2:20 p.m. while the driver was travelling northbound on The Gore Road, north of Old Church Road, on Thursday. The blade came off a passing construction vehicle that was travelling southbound.

Police tell CTV News Toronto that the driver saw the blade come off the construction vehicle, thinking it was cardboard, as it wedged itself into her fender.

The driver only realized it was a blade after it began sparking. She was shaken up, according to police, but not injured.

The driver of the construction vehicle did not stop, police said.

Police said the motorist was “very lucky” in a tweet published Friday as they asked drivers to ensure all items are secure before driving.