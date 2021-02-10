Scammers asking for COVID-19 vaccination money, Niagara Region health unit warns
A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 10, 2021 3:31PM EST
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - Health authorities in Niagara Region are warning about a COVID-19 vaccination scam.
It appears someone is calling residents to schedule a vaccination appointment.
The caller also asks for payment.
Health officials say they aren't calling about appointments and never ask for money for COVID-19 immunizations.
They also warn against providing personal information, such as health or credit card numbers.
They advise hanging up if you get such a call, and to call police if you lose money.
