Scarborough apartment building evacuated after 'high carbon monoxide levels' detected
A fire truck is pictured above in Toronto in this file photo.
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2024 11:00AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 11, 2024 11:02AM EDT
An apartment building in Scarborough has been evacuated due to a gas leak, police say.
The leak was first detected shortly before 10 a.m. at 30 Tuxedo Ct., east of Markham Road and south of Highway 401.
No injuries have been reported.
Toronto Fire Service told CTV News Toronto that crews are responding to “high carbon monoxide levels in the building” and are taking readings.
They are checking the floor that the gas leak was first reported on and are making announcements in the building, they said.
The incident has been classified as a Hazmat Level 3 call.
Toronto police are also on hand.