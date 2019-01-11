Scarborough crash leaves male pedestrian with serious injuries
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 10:14PM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 11, 2019 10:16PM EST
A male believed to be in his 20s has been transported to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday evening.
The collision occurred in the area of Ellesmere Road and Military Trail.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.