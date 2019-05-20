

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A boy has been rushed to a pediatric trauma centre with serious injuries after a collision took place in Scarborough on Monday evening.

At around 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Huntingwood Drive for reports of vehicle smashing into a light pole.

The boy was taken from the scene to hospital in non-life-threatening condition by responding paramedics.

Two other patients were transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.