A Toronto elementary school that was forced to close last week due to an outbreak of COVID-19 reopened on Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that Toronto Public Health has completed their investigation into the outbreak at Mason Junior Public School and the school has been given the green light to reopen.

An outbreak was declared at the school, located near Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road, on Sept. 27 after three staff members and one student tested positive for COVID-19.

Shari Schwartz-Maltz, a spokesperson for the TDSB, said only 56 students returned for in-class learning on Tuesday out of the 173 students who are registered to attend in person.

Over the past week, students have been using Google Classroom to continue their instruction online and the students who did not return for in-class learning today will continue using that online tool, Schwartz-Maltz said.

There are currently 323 students at the school and the number of students registered for in-class learning is expected to drop to 105 as of Oct. 13.

According to the latest data published on the school board's website, there have been 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students across all TDSB schools and 32 cases among staff.

The first COVID-19 outbreak declared at a TDSB school was on Sept. 25 at Glen Park Public School in North York after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

The school remains open but a teacher and 35 students from two class cohorts were sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

Martin Grove Collegiate Institute, an TDSB secondary school in Etobicoke, remains open following eight confirmed COVID-19 infections at the school.

"There are cases affiliated with this school, however, our thorough investigation reveals that the infections were acquired outside the school setting," Toronto's Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey told CP24 on Monday.

"There is no evidence of transmission in the school at this time, and therefore an outbreak has not been declared."

There are currently 347 cases of COVID-19 linked to the province's 4,828 publicly funded schools and two schools remain closed due to outbreaks.