A Scarborough elementary school will switch to remote-only instruction for at least the next week after a number of classes were required to self-isolate following a positive COVID-19 case involving a staff member.

George P Mackie Junior Public School near Kingston and Markham roads informed parents last night that there will be no-in person classes until at least March 25.

It should be noted that the school was not ordered to close by Toronto Public Health, as has been the case at a number of other schools that have been the site of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“As you know, a number of classes are currently self-isolating as a result of a COVID case that has been identified in a staff member at our school. With a large majority of students and their siblings already learning remotely and the challenges in running viable programming at the school, we are offering remote learning to all students,” Principal Shirley Ponka said in a letter to parents. “I want to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

In-person classes resumed at schools in Toronto precisely one month ago today.

A number of schools have temporarily closed since then, including Upper Canada College.

As of today there are 23 schools across Ontario that are operating remote-only due to COVID-19.

Since September, there have been more than 10,000 school-related cases of COVID-19 reported at Ontario schools.