

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute in Scarborough is in lockdown after shots were fired outside the school on Wednesday afternoon, striking a car in the parking lot at the rear of the building.

Toronto Police Const. Alex Li said officers were called to the high school, in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area, at 1:11 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find multiple shell casings in the school’s parking lot and other areas, with a vehicle parked there with several bullet holes in it.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 and 20. He is believed to be between five-foot-ten to 6-feet tall and has a slim build. He was wearing a black winter toque and a red sweatshirt, according to police.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says the entire building is in full lockdown while police investigate.

During the lockdown, all of the doors are secured and no one is allowed in or out of the building with the exception of police officers, Li said.

“We are going to make sure there is no threat immediately with the people in the school and the surrounding area,” he said.

They said seven other elementary schools are also in hold and secure due to the shooting:

“There is a heavy police presence searching the area for a suspect,” Li told CP24. “Obviously it is concerning that it is in such close proximity to the school.”

Li said Emergency Task Force as well as canine units are on the way to the incident.

“I can understand that it is quite a hectic scene and there are concerned parents but please do not attend the school,” Li added.

“Please pay attention to the updates from the school. The school will be updating through their social media accounts… They will advise when the school lockdown is lifted.”