A high school in Scarborough has been placed in lockdown due to “unknown trouble,” police say.

Toronto police say they have been called to Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts, located north of Lawrence Avenue East, on Monday afternoon.

Officers are at the school currently investigating threats made to people in the building, according to police.

Police confirmed to CTV News Toronto they are unsure if the threat was directed at students or teachers at this time, adding they are currently speaking to students.

No injuries have been reported.

Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts is currently in Lockdown due to a police investigation. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) June 5, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come.