The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says a Scarborough high school remains open despite 13 cases of COVID-19.

Thirteen students at Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute at 150 Tapscott Road, in the city’s Malvern area have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Despite this, the TDSB said Monday that the school remains open.

In the past three weeks, the Malvern neighbourhood has been the fourth hardest-hit neighbourhood in all of Toronto, with the equivalent of 596 cases detected per 100,000 people between Oct. 23 and Nov. 12.

Only the Bathurst Manor, Black Creek and Maple Leaf areas of the city have higher rates of infection.

High schools in Toronto and other regions anticipated to have elevated rates of COVID-19 infection are operating in a hybrid “quadmester model, with students coming to school for every other morning with virtual instruction in the afternoons.

There were 188 known active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in the TDSB on Monday.