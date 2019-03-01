

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Administrators at a Scarborough elementary school are introducing new safety measures after a kindergarten student left the classroom and walked home without staff noticing she was missing.

In a letter sent out to parents of students at Knob Hill Public School, located near Eglinton and Lawrence avenues, the school’s principal Cathryn Dockstader said the incident occurred on Monday.

According to the principal, the young girl got dressed in her winter gear and exited the school without the knowledge of staff.

The school only realized the little girl was gone when they received a call from her mother notifying them that her daughter had walked home.

The principal did not say how far the child had to walk to get to her house.

“Thankfully the student was found safe but as you can imagine, it raised serious questions about how this could have happened,” Dockstader wrote. “We immediately began an investigation.”

On the day of the incident, Dockstader said two supply staff members were in charge of supervising the students, a situation which will not be permitted going forward.

She said a new policy is now in place which will require that a staff member who is familiar with students be in the classroom with the occasional teacher or early childhood educator.

A number of other measures have also been implemented to ensure that no children can leave the school without the knowledge of staff.

These include installing door alarms on the kindergarten doors, increasing the number of times head counts are conducted, and allowing students into the hallway only while they are under direct supervision.

The school, Dockstader said, will also review safety procedures with students and employees and “continue to review best classroom practices with staff.”

“Although this was an isolated incident, the safety of our students is always a top priority at Knob Hill PS. We are committed to providing our students and staff with a safe learning environment,” Dockstader wrote.

“Please be assured that our staff will continue to take any necessary steps to ensure this does not happen again.”