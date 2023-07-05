Halton police have arrested a Scarborough man following a string of organized retail thefts throughout Halton, Peel and Toronto.

Police say these thefts occurred at retail stores between January and June, and included the theft of items such as perfumes, designer clothing and personal hygiene products.

Police searched an undisclosed storage facility and say they seized a “significant” amount of suspected stolen property, estimated to be worth approximately $150,000. Police also seized the Chevrolet Traverse allegedly used to commit the thefts in question.

Vasile-Ilie Costache, 36, of Scarborough, was arrested on June 25. He was charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000, and trafficking stolen property.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Halton investigators.