A Scarborough man is dead after being ejected from a personal watercraft on a lake in eastern Ontario earlier this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon on Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Township, which is north of Kingston.

“Reports indicated that an individual on a Personal Watercraft (PWC) had been ejected from the vessel and was not wearing a lifejacket. The individual went beneath the water and did not resurface,” Ontario Provincial Police said in a press release issued on Thursday.

Police said that an “exhaustive search” was conducted for the man but was suspended overnight to await the arrival of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

The victim was then located in the lake by members of the USRU the following day.

He has been identified as a 52-year-old Scarborough man.

OPP say that the incident marks the eight boating/paddling death in Ontario so far this year.

“Six of those deaths are contributed to a person not properly wearing a PFD,” the press release notes. “Always choose a Canadian approved lifejacket and wear it every time you are out on the water, regardless of whether you are an avid paddler or powerboat enthusiast.”