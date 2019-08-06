

Joshua Freeman , CP24.com





A 29-year-old driver who was airlifted to hospital following a fiery crash on Highway 401 Sunday has died of his injuries in hospital.

The crash happened in the westbound express lanes of the highway near Port Union Road shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police said that a black, four-door sedan slammed into the back of an unoccupied coach bus and then collided with the guide rail. OPP described the collision as "high speed in nature."

The driver, identified by Ontario Provincial Police Tuesday as Marcus McLean of Scarborough, was pulled from the sedan before it burst into flames.

He was rushed to hospital via air ambulance.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.

Police said Tuesday that McLean passed away this morning as a result of his injuries.

OPP are investigating the fatal collision.