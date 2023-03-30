Ontario Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter is the latest high-profile candidate to announce a run to become Toronto’s next mayor.

Hunter’s campaign team confirmed the news to CP24 shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

In a release, Hunter said she believes the city is “facing an uncertain time” and is “committed to steering Toronto towards progress and success.”

“As the city's champion, she will elevate Toronto to the next level,” the release said.

Hunter said the upcoming municipal by-election represents a “turning point for Toronto.”

"We have the choice to either rise to the next level or go off a cliff. I will be the champion that Toronto needs so we can rise to the next level," she vowed.

The Scarborough-Guildwood MPP said her focus as Toronto’s mayor would be TTC safety, increasing housing availability and affordability, reducing homelessness, and strengthening local democracy by not using the strong mayor powers.

"I am determined to be a champion for all of Toronto and ensure that the city is moving in the right direction," she said.

"It's time to get Toronto moving forward and to make it a city that works for everyone."

Hunter, a four-term MPP, has several years of pubic service under her belt.

She previously served as the Chief Administrative Officer of Toronto Community Housing Corporation and was head of CivicAction.

In the provincial cabinet, the Liberal MPP served as Minister of Education and Advanced Education and Skills Development, and Associate Minister of Finance.

Hunter said she will officially register as a candidate on April 3 when nominations open. She said she will be resigning from her seat in the Ontario Legislature to run for mayor of Toronto.

Toronto's mayoral byelection will take place on June 26.