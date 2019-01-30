

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Scarborough RT is not running for a third day in a row, the TTC says, this time due to a major mechanical issue.

A spokesperson told CP24 that the service went down just after 4 p.m. after officials located two separate mechanical problems and a weather-related problem on the tracks.

The train was down most of Monday due to the historic snowfall and resumed service at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The TTC says shuttle buses are operating between all stations.

There is no estimate on when the line will be back up and running.