A Scarborough secondary school has been placed under a lockdown after a student was stabbed, police say.

It happened at around 3:05 p.m. at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute near Danforth Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Police say that it appears as though the stabbing took place inside the school.

A male victim has since been rushed to hospital in serious condition, paramedics say.

It is not clear whether any arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing so far.

It is the second stabbing to take place at the school so far this year. In April, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed outside Birchmount Park Collegiate shortly after students were dismissed for the day. The teen sustained serious injuries in the incident.