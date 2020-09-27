A Scarborough school will be temporarily closed for a week after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared by Toronto Public Health.

Toronto District School Board said on Twitter that an outbreak at Mason Road Junior Public School, in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road, has resulted in the closure of the school from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.

According to TDSB, there are four confirmed cases at the school – one student and three staff.

This is the second Toronto school where an outbreak has been declared.

On Friday, Dr. Eileen de Villa said two students at Glen Park Public School in North York tested positive for the virus.

In addition to the two cases, a teacher and 35 students from two cohorts were sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school was not ordered to close by TPH.

De Villa said an outbreak is declared when there are at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period, and at least one case could have been acquired in the school.

“I know news of an outbreak and school closure will, understandably, be worrisome for families. Please know that we are in constant contact with TPH and should they believe any additional communications or steps are required, we will let you know as soon as possible. In the meantime, additional cleaning will be conducted in the school over the next week,” the TDSB said in a letter to parents.