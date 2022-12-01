Two Scarborough schools have been placed in lockdown following unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun inside David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Toronto police were called to the east-end high school, which is north of Lawrence Avenue East and east of Midland Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have deployed members of the emergency task force to the scene.

As a precautionary measure, neighbouring Donwood Junior Public School has also been placed lockdown.

David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute is in Lockdown following reports of a person with a weapon in the area. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) December 1, 2022

Toronto police have also closed a number of roads in the area of Brockley Drive and Treewood Street. People ae being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.