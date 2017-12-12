

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A shooting in Scarborough has left a male victim was serious injuries.

The incident took place in the area of Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said they located the male victim on the property of a nearby hospital. He was then taken to a trauma centre to be treated for his injuries.

No suspect descriptions have been released in connection with this incident.