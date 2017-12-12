Scarborough shooting leaves male victim with serious injuries
Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 8:20PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 12, 2017 9:34PM EST
A shooting in Scarborough has left a male victim was serious injuries.
The incident took place in the area of Lawrence Avenue and McCowan Road at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers said they located the male victim on the property of a nearby hospital. He was then taken to a trauma centre to be treated for his injuries.
No suspect descriptions have been released in connection with this incident.