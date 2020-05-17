Scarborough shooting leaves man dead, another critically injured
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, May 17, 2020 7:57PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 17, 2020 9:29PM EDT
A man is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting in Scarborough Sunday evening.
Toronto police were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shot fired.
One person was initially reported to have been shot, but police said they later located a second shooting victim.
Toronto paramedics said two male victims were transported to a hospital with critical injuries. One of the men was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
No suspect information has been released.
Police are investigating.