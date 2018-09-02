

Kayla Goodfield , CP24.com





A man believed to be in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Scarborough.

The incident took place in the area of Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Toronto paramedics said they transported two victims, one in life-threatening condition and the other in serious but non-life-threatening condition, to hospital from the scene.

Toronto police later confirmed one of the male victims had succumbed to his injuries.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this investigation has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.