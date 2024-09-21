Scarborough shooting leaves one person with life-threatening injuries
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (Dave Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:26PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 21, 2024 11:48PM EDT
A shooting in Scarborough has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
Police received a call just after 11 p.m. for reports of someone shot in the area of Kingston and Markham roads.
When officers arrived, they located a victim with gunshot injuries. He has been rushed to the hospital.
Police say they do not have suspect information at this time.