

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim believed to be in his 20s is suffering from serious injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough’s Golden Mile area on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of Eglinton and Pharmacy avenues at around 10 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was subsequently taken to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate a police investigation.