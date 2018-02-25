

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Scarborough.

It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road at around 2:30 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear but paramedics say one male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be serious.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.