Scarborough stabbing sends 1 to trauma centre in serious condition
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 25, 2018 6:19AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2018 7:14AM EST
One person has been rushed to hospital in serious condition after a stabbing in Scarborough.
It happened near Lawrence Avenue and Bellamy Road at around 2:30 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear but paramedics say one male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be serious.
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.