Health Canada is warning the public after it allegedly seized a trove of unauthorized sexual enhancement products from a store in Scarborough.

The items include products with names like “Black Panther Power Gummy” and “Gold Rhino Super Long Lasting Extreme 285k.”

Health Canada tested the products and found that they contain a number of substances that could potentially cause serious health problems.

The tests detected sildenafil, prasterone and tadalafil in the products. Health Canada said those should only be used under the supervision of a doctor and they come with possible side effects such as heart attack, stroke, potentially life-threatening low blood pressure and the development of male characteristics in women.

“Stop using these products and consult your healthcare professional if you have health concerns,” Health Canada warned.

The affected products were seized from Grace Daily Mart at 1579 Ellesmere Road, just west of McCowan Road.

A list of the products can be found on Health Canada’s website.