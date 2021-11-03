A former superintendent of an apartment building in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood is facing several charges after police allege he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

According to police, the man worked as a superintendent at a residential building in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads between December 2013 and October 2021.

Police allege that on multiple occasions between April 2021 and October 2021, the man sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl that he had befriended.

An investigation was initiated and on Oct. 28, 62-year-old Rolando Yu was arrested in connection with the case.

Police say Yu faces five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.