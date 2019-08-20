

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A former Scarborough tutor is facing more sexual assault charges after police say new information came to light.

The tutor was previously arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulted two female students at the Academy of New Echo Education (ANEE), located near McNicoll Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue.

The alleged incidents, police said, occurred between March 2018 and March 2019.

Police say he starting working at the facility, which was formerly known as the Canada Creative Education Centre, in December 2014.

On Tuesday, investigators announced new charged against the suspect, who police have identified as 44-year-old Toronto resident Christopher Morrison.

Police said they believe between January 1, 2016 and January 31, 2019, he sexually assaulted two more girls, who were also students at Morrison’s place of employment.

Morrison faces two more counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.