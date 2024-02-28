Approximately 24,000 Toronto households are without power amid heavy winds that have accompanied the arrival of a cold front in the city.

Toronto set a new temperature record earlier on Wednesday when the mercury hit 16.5 C at Pearson International Airport, according to Environment Canada.

But since then temperatures have plummeted alongside winds that are gusting up to 70 km/h. The current temperature is - 1 C, representing a 17 degree swing in just a few hours.

“We are closely monitoring this storm, and we have readied extra crews who are continuing restoration efforts and are ready to respond if needed,” Toronto Hydro’s spokesperson, David McNeil told CP24.

McNeil added that safety is their number one priority and said that Toronto Hydro is advising customers to contact them in the event that they come across down power lines and stay back 10 metres – about the length of a school bus.

Power outages began earlier this afternoon, just after 1 p.m., along with a significant drop in temperature. In a post to X, Toronto Hydro says that it’s responding to “scattered outages across the city due to the windy conditions this afternoon.”

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Jeff Coulson, the cold front and strong winds should last into the early evening before easing tonight.

Coulson says that the drop in temperature, gusts of winds and potential flurries will likely last during the rush hour.

“Winds are expected to ease tonight. The sudden temperature drop may lead to icy surfaces as temperatures fall below the freezing mark through the day,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The burst of cold weather will be short-lived.

Although Thursday will begin with wind chill values approaching -12 in the morning, the temperature will warm up to a high of 0C later in the day.

Toronto will see above seasonal temperatures return late this week, with a high of 5 C expected on Friday and 8 C on Saturday.

Double digit daytime highs are in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday and Monday, as temperatures climb to 11 C and 12 C on each day respectively.