Scene clear after suspicious package found near Toronto city hall
Published Monday, March 11, 2024 12:14PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 11, 2024 4:20PM EDT
Toronto police were called to City Hall Monday morning following reports of a suspicious package.
Officers attended the area of Bay and Albert streets just before 9 a.m.
The force's emergency disposal unit was also dispatched to the scene and inspected the package, police told CP24.
Police say a "small boom" was heard as crews investigated.
Streets in the area were closed, but have since reopened.
Buildings in the area were not evacuated.