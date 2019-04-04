

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Federal opposition leader Andrew Scheer says that a Conservative government would be committed to being a “long-term and stable partner” in the construction of new public transit infrastructure in Toronto, regardless of who is ultimately responsible for building it.

Scheer made the comment to CP24 following a one-on-one meeting with Mayor John Tory at city hall on Thursday afternoon.

That meeting came amid the backdrop of ongoing discussions between the province and the city regarding the potential upload of the subway system.

“We side with getting good projects delivered for the people of Toronto and that (the upload) is a decision for provincial and municipal levels of government; it is not something that the federal government will come in and dictate,” Scheer said. “I will say to both Premier Ford and Mayor Tory that a federal Conservative government would be there as partners with these big projects. There is a sense in the area that a lot of the pressures on the current system is because for years and years work wasn’t done and adequate investments weren’t made. They will be big-ticket items but Conservatives acknowledge that this is where infrastructure dollars should be flowing.”

The city has already spent $224 million on the planning for a number of priority transit projects, some of which the Ford government is now proposing changes to as part of a potential upload of the subway system.

While Scheer refused to comment on the upload itself, he did say that he agrees with Mayor John Tory’s belief “that once a project has been green lit by all three levels of government” it should be allowed to continue.

For that reason, Scheer said that he is committed to conveying all funds previously promised to the city for the construction of public transit infrastructure.

“My message to Mayor Tory today was that a Conservative government would continue to be that stable partner for these projects especially once these projects have started,” he said at city hall earlier in the day.

In addition to transit, Scheer said that he also spoke with Tory about housing affordability, public safety, and immigration, among other issues.

Tory told reporters at city hall that he plans to have similar meetings with other federal leaders ahead of October’s election in an effort to get them “to agree to address some of Toronto’s core needs.”

“I plan to advocate for continued investment in Toronto for transit, for housing and for mental health and addiction treatment in the lead-up to the 2019 federal election,” he said.