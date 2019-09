The Canadian Press





WHITBY, Ont. -- Andrew Scheer is promising that a Conservative government would make it easier for thousands of Canadians to access the federal disability tax credit.

The pledge comes two years after health groups first joined forces with the Conservatives in accusing the Liberal government of trying to raise tax revenue on the backs of vulnerable diabetics.

The accusation stemmed from a change at the Canada Revenue Agency that saw Type 1 diabetics being rejected for the tax credit even though they had previously qualified.

Scheer, who is in the riding of Whitby east of Toronto, says the Conservatives would reduce the number of hours that must be spent per week on managing a disability to qualify for the tax credit.

He is also promising to expand the types of activities that count toward those hours, and predicts the two changes will result in around 35,000 more Canadians being able to access the tax credit.

Scheer is making the announcement in the riding previously held by the late Jim Flaherty, who previously served as federal finance minister under Stephen Harper and was a passionate advocate for the disability community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.