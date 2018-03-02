School and bus cancellations for Friday, March 2
Here is a list of school and bus cancellations for Friday, March 2, 2018:
School cancellations:
- All schools within the District School Board of Niagara
- All schools within the Niagara Catholic District School Board
- All schools in the City of Brantford and the Counties of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk
- Brock University will be closed until 10 a.m. in order to allow snow removal crews time to clear roads and sidewalks. All classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m. are cancelled.
- Niagara College is closed