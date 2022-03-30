Freezing rain and ice pellets in the forecast have prompted some school boards to cancel bus transportation in certain districts on Wednesday.

York Region: All school transportation is operational and all school buildings are open for learning today, but officials warn some delays are possible.

Peel Region: Buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and Robert F. Hall CSS are cancelled today, but all other school transportation is operational and all school buildings are open.

Simcoe County: All school transportation is cancelled for today but schools remain open.

Guelph and Wellington County: Buses are cancelled in Rockwood, Erin, Centre Wellington and North Wellington.

Trillium Lakelands DSB: All buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka are cancelled but schools remain open.