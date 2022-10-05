A Caledon secondary school and a nearby Walmart were evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat.

Acting Sgt. Rob Simpson says that Ontario Provincial Police received information just before noon regarding “threats of a possible explosive device or devices within Mayfield Secondary School and within the Walmart in the plaza adjacent to the school.”

As a result of those threats, Simpson said that a decision was made to evacuate both buildings and close a number of roads leading to the area.

“The safety of the public is the number one priority to the OPP and as a result the proper resources have been dispatched to the scene,” he said in a video updated posted to Twitter at around 3 p.m. “You can expect to see an increased police presence in this area while emergency services work to clear the involved structures.”

Ontario Provincial Police continue to warn members of the public to avoid the Bramalea Road and Mayfield Road area as a result of the “on-going investigation.”