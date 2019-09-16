

The Canadian Press





A school board west of Toronto has additional supports in place today for students who lost one of their own in a shooting over the weekend.

A spokeswoman for the Peel District School Board says a 17-year-old boy shot and killed outside an apartment building in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday evening was a Grade 12 student at Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School.

Five others were wounded in the attack, including a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two other 17-year-old boys.

Carla Pereira says members of the board's Critical Incident Response Team will be at Lincoln M. Alexander today to support both staff and students.

She says they'll stay there as long as they're needed and that supports will also be available for staff and students at neighbouring schools.

Pereira says the board understands that violent incidents such as this one can affect those who live and work nearby.

Peel regional police are still looking for at least seven suspects in the case.

Investigators say the suspects descended on the area surrounding an apartment complex, firing semi-automatic handguns indiscriminately.

Police have described the boy who died as a bystander.