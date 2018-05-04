

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A school bus carrying students failed to make it up a hill in Bolton on Friday morning and ended up colliding with two vehicles before sliding down an embankment and ending up in a ravine.

The incident happened on Humber Lea Road between King Street East and Kingsview Drive at around 8:15 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tamara Schubert says that no injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that a school bus was attempting to travel northbound up Humber Lea Road when it started to travel southbound,” she said. “Some vehicles did manage to maneuver out of the way but unfortunately the bus did strike a Jeep and then subsequently struck a Ford, which then struck a tree. The bus then made secondary contact with the Ford prior to going into the river.”

Schubert that bus will be taken to Brampton, where a commercial vehicle inspector will assess whether there may have been some sort of mechanical failure that led to the collision.

She said that police will also consider whether road conditions played a role in the crash, as it was rainy and foggy in the area at the time.

The bus was carrying 17 high school students at the time of the crash, which took place a short distance away from Humberview Secondary School.