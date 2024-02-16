School bus cancellations around the GTA
Snow covered school buses are seen in a lot in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Published Friday, February 16, 2024 7:06AM EST
Most school buses in the GTA are running this morning. However there are a few which are cancelled following a burst of snow yesterday. There are a few scattered bus cancellations, but most schools remain open.
Here's a list:
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board:
All buses to R.F. Hall and all buses in STOPR Zone 3 are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions. Schools are open. It’s a PA Day for DPCDSB Elementary schools.