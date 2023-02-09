A number of school bus services have been cancelled in parts of the GTA today due to an expected bout of freezing rain. Here’s a list of boards and bus services which have announced cancellations.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Buses in STOPR Zone 3 and buses to St. Andrew, St. Peter, St. Benedict and RF Hall are cancelled today due to road and weather conditions. All schools are open.

Student Transportation of Peel Region (STOPR)

Transportation is cancelled in Zone 3 today. Transportation is running in Zone 1 and Zone 2.

Service de transport de Wellington-Dufferin Student Transportation Services (STWDSTS)

All School taxis and buses cancelled in Zone 2 (Centre Wellington), Zone 3 (North Wellington), and Zone 4 (Dufferin - Including RF Hall) today. Zone 1 (Guelph) will be operating today.

Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium

All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools remain open for student learning.