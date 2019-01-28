School bus cancellations for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019
A school bus is covered in snow in this file photo. (The Indianapolis Star / Brent Drinkut)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 6:21AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 28, 2019 6:33AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Monday, Jan. 28, 2019:
Cancelled:
Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled to schools in Brampton, Caledon, and Mississauga but schools remain open
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses are running to St. Andrew, St. Benedict and St. Peter in Orangeville today. All other buses are cancelled and schools are open.
Operating:
Toronto District School Board: Buses are running this morning but weather-related delays are possible this afternoon
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Buses are running this morning but weather-related delays are possible this afternoon
Halton Catholic District School Board: Buses are running this morning but weather-related delays are possible this afternoon